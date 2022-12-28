Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 362 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 19.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 721,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after buying an additional 116,864 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at General Mills

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

