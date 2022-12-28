iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

