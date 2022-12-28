PSI Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,278 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LUV. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

