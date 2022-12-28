iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 567,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $113.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

