Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Position Boosted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1,098.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 48.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 785.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

