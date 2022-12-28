Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,942,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 71,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $151.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

