Nikulski Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:EFAV opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.95.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.