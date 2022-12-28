First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 290 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 34.0% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $541.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $528.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.19. The company has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $364.62 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

