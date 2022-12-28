Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 10,725 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 108,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58.

