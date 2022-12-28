Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 68.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 203.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CCL stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $23.86.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

