Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ING Groep by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ING opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ING. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($14.36) to €14.00 ($14.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.50) to €13.00 ($13.83) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €15.80 ($16.81) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.91.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

