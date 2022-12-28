Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Acquires 83 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $40,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.4 %

SUI stock opened at $143.63 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.53.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUI. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.