Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 289,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 86,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 870,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 225,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AQN. Desjardins lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 3.0 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

NYSE AQN opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 109.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Featured Stories

