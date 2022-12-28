Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,480 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $196.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

