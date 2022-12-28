Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,667 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOLD opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

