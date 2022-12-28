15,838 Shares in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 383,605 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 652,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 6.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 356.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.1553 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is 2,202.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.36) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Telefónica from €2.90 ($3.09) to €2.70 ($2.87) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Further Reading

