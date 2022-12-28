FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in Travelers Companies by 30.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 7,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $2,329,000. Finally, Randolph Co Inc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $242,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $190.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $191.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.36.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,267,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

