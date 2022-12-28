Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $383.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

