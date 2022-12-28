Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 223,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

