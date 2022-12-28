Leverty Financial Group LLC Has $50.32 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leverty Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 48.7% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $383.11 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $390.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

