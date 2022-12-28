FAS Wealth Partners Purchases 437 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 122,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,804,000 after acquiring an additional 316,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 42,643 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

