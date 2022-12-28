Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,374 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.8% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,206,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 102,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 24,579 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 122,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

