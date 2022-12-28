Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,653 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 59.7% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX opened at $99.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $146.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

