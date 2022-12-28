Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $383.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.