FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $316.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

