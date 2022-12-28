FAS Wealth Partners Has $778,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

FAS Wealth Partners lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,546 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,614 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,426,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,310,000 after purchasing an additional 222,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,611,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,885,000 after acquiring an additional 75,459 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,925 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,896,000 after purchasing an additional 309,631 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.14 and its 200 day moving average is $84.52. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $116.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.