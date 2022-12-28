Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.74 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

