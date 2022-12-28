Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $3.14 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.0 %

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.36.

VRSK stock opened at $175.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.55 and a 200-day moving average of $179.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $230.31.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

