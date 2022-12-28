FAS Wealth Partners Has $693,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,056 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,335,750,000 after purchasing an additional 285,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,346,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,347,000 after buying an additional 76,632 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.82.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $126.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.62 and a 200-day moving average of $122.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

