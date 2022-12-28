FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.5% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 140,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $383.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

