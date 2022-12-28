Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 6,695 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 544,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,043,000 after acquiring an additional 285,388 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $120.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.21. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $181.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

