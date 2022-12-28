Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $2.31 Million in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in American International Group by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

American International Group Trading Up 0.3 %

AIG opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.