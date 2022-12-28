Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $190.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $191.16.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

