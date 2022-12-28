Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after purchasing an additional 286,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,066,777,000 after purchasing an additional 86,345 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,320,000 after purchasing an additional 403,021 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,117,297,000 after purchasing an additional 225,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Shares of HD opened at $319.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $417.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

