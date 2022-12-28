Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after buying an additional 159,224 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

