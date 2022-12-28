Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Position Boosted by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,872,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,661 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 774,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 47,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $95.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.45.

