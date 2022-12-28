Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 3.4% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day moving average of $96.12. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

