Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,937,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,411,000 after buying an additional 421,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,680,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,213,000 after acquiring an additional 586,740 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.02.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

