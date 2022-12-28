Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 2,052 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 54.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

INGR stock opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

INGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

