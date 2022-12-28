Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $608,000 Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Integer were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITGR. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 6,370.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Integer by 56.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Integer during the second quarter worth $217,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Integer to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,317.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average is $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.17. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $88.58.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $342.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.15 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

