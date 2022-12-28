SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 457,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,110,000 after buying an additional 239,398 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $78.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.41. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $117.51.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.