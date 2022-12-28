Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 151.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $110.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $124.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.65.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola acquired 3,170 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,633.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

AptarGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

