Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.27 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

TIP stock opened at $106.44 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.58.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

