Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 94,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of CBU stock opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 53.50%.

Community Bank System Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.