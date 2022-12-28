iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $129.27 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

