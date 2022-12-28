Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.4% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.4% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 637.1% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 21,293 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE KO opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $277.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

