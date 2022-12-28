Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,193 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Ventas were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 80,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.15.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

