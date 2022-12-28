Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EWBC opened at $64.82 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average is $69.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. The business had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

