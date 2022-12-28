Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 1,295 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.