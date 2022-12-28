Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE LH opened at $232.96 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

